International Delight Hazelnut Coffee Creamer
Product Details
Brimming with smooth, hazelnut flavor, International Delight Hazelnut Coffee Creamer makes your cup of coffee a cause for celebration. This creamer is both gluten- and lactose-free. It makes a great addition to any office or home. Surprise your coworkers or family with a bottle, and watch the room light up with delight.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water , Cane Sugar , Palm Oil , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Sodium Caseinate , * ( A Milk Derivative ) , Dipotassium Phosphate , Carrageenan , Mono and Diglycerides , Natural And Artificial Flavors , Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate , Salt . * , Sodium Caseinate Is Not A Source Of : Lactose .
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
