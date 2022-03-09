International Delight Hazelnut Coffee Creamer Perspective: front
International Delight Hazelnut Coffee Creamer Perspective: left
International Delight Hazelnut Coffee Creamer Perspective: right
International Delight Hazelnut Coffee Creamer

1/2 galUPC: 0003663207173
Located in DAIRY

Product Details

Brimming with smooth, hazelnut flavor, International Delight Hazelnut Coffee Creamer makes your cup of coffee a cause for celebration. This creamer is both gluten- and lactose-free. It makes a great addition to any office or home. Surprise your coworkers or family with a bottle, and watch the room light up with delight.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
128.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar5g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0International Unit0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water , Cane Sugar , Palm Oil , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Sodium Caseinate , * ( A Milk Derivative ) , Dipotassium Phosphate , Carrageenan , Mono and Diglycerides , Natural And Artificial Flavors , Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate , Salt . * , Sodium Caseinate Is Not A Source Of : Lactose .

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
