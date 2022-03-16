International Delight® Hazelnut Coffee Creamer Perspective: front
International Delight® Hazelnut Coffee Creamer Perspective: top
International Delight® Hazelnut Coffee Creamer Perspective: bottom
International Delight® Hazelnut Coffee Creamer

32 fl ozUPC: 0004127102568
Located in DAIRY

Product Details

Brimming with smooth, hazelnut flavor, International Delight Hazelnut Coffee Creamer makes your cup of coffee a cause for celebration. This creamer is both gluten- and lactose-free. It makes the perfect addition to any office or home. Surprise your coworkers or family with a bottle, and watch the room light up with delight.

  • Delight is in the name, it’s not a coincidence a splash of International Delight Hazelnut coffee creamer adds layers of rich, toasty flavor to your coffee
  • Filled with the rich taste of hazelnut for an irresistible cup of coffee
  • Share The Delight: 32 oz. sized bottle is a great fit for your home or office refrigerator

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tablespoon (15 milliliter)
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.82%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar5g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Cane Sugar, Palm Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Sodium Caseinate (A Milk Derivative), Dipotassium Phosphate, Carrageenan, Mono and Diglycerides, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Salt.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
