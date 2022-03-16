International Delight® Hazelnut Coffee Creamer
Product Details
Brimming with smooth, hazelnut flavor, International Delight Hazelnut Coffee Creamer makes your cup of coffee a cause for celebration. This creamer is both gluten- and lactose-free. It makes the perfect addition to any office or home. Surprise your coworkers or family with a bottle, and watch the room light up with delight.
- Delight is in the name, it’s not a coincidence a splash of International Delight Hazelnut coffee creamer adds layers of rich, toasty flavor to your coffee
- Filled with the rich taste of hazelnut for an irresistible cup of coffee
- Share The Delight: 32 oz. sized bottle is a great fit for your home or office refrigerator
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Cane Sugar, Palm Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Sodium Caseinate (A Milk Derivative), Dipotassium Phosphate, Carrageenan, Mono and Diglycerides, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More