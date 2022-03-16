Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
International Delight Hostess™ Twinkies™ Coffee Creamer
32 fl ozUPC: 0003663207685
Purchase Options
Product Details
Make your mornings golden! The irresistible flavor of Twinkies™ will brighten your coffee one sip at a time.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
63.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Sodium10mg0%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Cane Sugar, Palm Oil, Contains 2% or less of: Sodium Caseinate* (A Milk Derivative), Dipotassium Phosphate, Carrageenan, Mono and Diglycerides, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More