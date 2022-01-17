Ingredients

Water, Cane Sugar, Palm Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Sodium Caseinate* (A Milk Derivative), Dipotassium Phosphate, Carrageenan, Mono and Diglycerides, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Salt.*Sodium Caseinate Is Not A Source of Lactose.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

