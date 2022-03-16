Hover to Zoom
International Delight Zero Sugar Wonka Fudgy Caramel Coffee Creamer
32 fl ozUPC: 0003663207837
Product Details
The taste you love, now with zero sugar and no corn syrup!
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
63.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Sodium75mg3%
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, palm oil, maltodextrin, contains 2% or less of: sodium caseinate (a milk derivative), dipotassium phosphate, sodium stearoyl lactyiate, mono and ciglycerides, carrageenan, polysorbate 60, sucralose, gellan gum, acesulfame potassium, natural and artificial flavors.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
