Intex Jumbo Inflated Ball Perspective: Main

Intex Jumbo Inflated Ball

1 ctUPC: 0007825731305
Purchase Options

Product Details

Jumbo Ball

  • Size - 42 in
  • Glossy Panels
  • With Eye Catching Geometric Design
  • Dimension - 10.25 x 1.13 x 12.5 in
  • Item Weight - 0.98 lbs