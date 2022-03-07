Nothing beats the Original. Showering with Irish Spring Original Body Wash with its signature fresh scent feels like plunging into an Irish spring. Its odor neutralization technology keeps you fresh for 24 hours. This moisturizing body wash washes away bacteria. It can also be used as a hand and face wash, and is paraben free, formulated without phthalates, and contains biodegradable cleaning ingredients.

Fresh scent

Rich lathering formula leaves you feeling clean as a whistle

Odor neutralization technology keeps you fresh for 24 hours

Paraben free and formulated without phthalates

Biodegradable cleaning ingredients (OECD 301 B,D, E)

Retains skin’s natural moisture