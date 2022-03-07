Hover to Zoom
Irish Spring 24-Hour Fresh Original Body Wash
18 fl ozUPC: 0003500026918
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
Nothing beats the Original. Showering with Irish Spring Original Body Wash with its signature fresh scent feels like plunging into an Irish spring. Its odor neutralization technology keeps you fresh for 24 hours. This moisturizing body wash washes away bacteria. It can also be used as a hand and face wash, and is paraben free, formulated without phthalates, and contains biodegradable cleaning ingredients.
- Fresh scent
- Rich lathering formula leaves you feeling clean as a whistle
- Odor neutralization technology keeps you fresh for 24 hours
- Paraben free and formulated without phthalates
- Biodegradable cleaning ingredients (OECD 301 B,D, E)
- Retains skin’s natural moisture