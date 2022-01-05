Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Irish Spring Original Body Wash
32 fl ozUPC: 0003500028353
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
Nothing beats the Original. Showering with Irish Spring Original Body Wash with its signature fresh scent feels like plunging into an Irish spring. Its odor neutralization technology keeps you fresh for 24 hours. This moisturizing body wash washes away bacteria. It can also be used as a hand and face wash, and is paraben free, formulated without phthalates, and contains biodegradable cleaning ingredients.