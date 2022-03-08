Irwin Biotin 6000 is designed for healthy hair, skin and nails. This advanced formula goes beyond the extraordinary benefits of Biotin (also known as vitamin B7) and supplies a broad-spectrum of nutrients to activate beauty from within.

Biotin 6000 is uniquely formulated to:

Support and maintain healthy hair.

Enhance the strength of dry, brittle nails.

Improve skin hydration and elasticity.

Helps protect against the damaging effects of free radicals.

Achieving a healthier, more youthful-looking appearance does not happen overnight. Allow time for your body to response to this deep-working formula. Initial results may be seen as early as 2 weeks, depending on the individual.

Strength & Protection

Featuring Avocado Oil, Coconut Oil, Lutein, Zeaxanthin and ConcenTrace® Mineral Complex

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.