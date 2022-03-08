Hover to Zoom
Irwin Biotin 6000
60 CTUPC: 0071036358410
Purchase Options
Product Details
Irwin Biotin 6000 is designed for healthy hair, skin and nails. This advanced formula goes beyond the extraordinary benefits of Biotin (also known as vitamin B7) and supplies a broad-spectrum of nutrients to activate beauty from within.
Biotin 6000 is uniquely formulated to:
- Support and maintain healthy hair.
- Enhance the strength of dry, brittle nails.
- Improve skin hydration and elasticity.
- Helps protect against the damaging effects of free radicals.
Achieving a healthier, more youthful-looking appearance does not happen overnight. Allow time for your body to response to this deep-working formula. Initial results may be seen as early as 2 weeks, depending on the individual.
- Strength & Protection
- Featuring Avocado Oil, Coconut Oil, Lutein, Zeaxanthin and ConcenTrace® Mineral Complex
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.