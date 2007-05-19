3-in-1 Joint Formula® combines nutrients, oils, and botanical extracts to promote joint comfort by helping to rebuild, lubricate, and soothe your joints. The well-known ingredients of Glucosamine and Chondroitin are included in this formula to help rebuild cartilage. These nutrients promote healthy tissues and help to maintain joint structure and mobility. Glucosamine and Chondroitin enhance the lubricating synovial fluid that cushions and supports joints. These nutrients support joint comfort. This formula is enhanced by the inclusion of Omega-3 Fatty Acids from fish oil and flaxseed oil. It also delivers a blend of soothing botanical extracts, including Boswellia, turmeric, and stinging nettle. This advanced combination of nutrients can give you the support you need to promote long-term joint and connective tissue health.*



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.