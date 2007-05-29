Irwin Naturals Advanced Ginkgo Smart Focus & Memory Dietary Supplement Soft Gels Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Irwin Naturals Advanced Ginkgo Smart Focus & Memory Dietary Supplement Soft Gels Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Irwin Naturals Advanced Ginkgo Smart Focus & Memory Dietary Supplement Soft Gels Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Irwin Naturals Advanced Ginkgo Smart Focus & Memory Dietary Supplement Soft Gels

60 ctUPC: 0071036326237
Purchase Options

Product Details

Irwin Naturals Advanced Ginkgo Smart is a serious formula to help you keep your mental edge.* It provides brain-boosting nutrients to help keep your memory keen and your mind sharp.*

The decline of memory and other cognitive functions are a major concern for people of all ages. Irwin Naturals Advanced Ginkgo Smart is a robust formula that combines nutrients which may have a positive affect on memory and brain health.*

  • Maximum Focus & Memory*
  • Powerful Brain Boosters for Memory & Mental Clarity*
  • Daily Essential Fatty Acids Omega-3 Oils

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.