Irwin Naturals Advanced Ginkgo Smart Focus & Memory Dietary Supplement Soft Gels
60 ctUPC: 0071036326237
Product Details
Irwin Naturals Advanced Ginkgo Smart is a serious formula to help you keep your mental edge.* It provides brain-boosting nutrients to help keep your memory keen and your mind sharp.*
The decline of memory and other cognitive functions are a major concern for people of all ages. Irwin Naturals Advanced Ginkgo Smart is a robust formula that combines nutrients which may have a positive affect on memory and brain health.*
- Maximum Focus & Memory*
- Powerful Brain Boosters for Memory & Mental Clarity*
- Daily Essential Fatty Acids Omega-3 Oils
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.