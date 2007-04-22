Irwin Naturals Advanced Ginza-Plus Endurance Energy & Balance Dietary Supplement Liquid Soft Gels Perspective: front
Irwin Naturals Advanced Ginza-Plus Endurance Energy & Balance Dietary Supplement Liquid Soft Gels

75 ctUPC: 0071036326239
Ginza-Plus combines five of the most highly prized adaptogens in the world. Russian scientists coined the term "adaptogen" to describe a special group of botanicals that increase the body's resistance to physical, mental and environmental stressors.*

Ginza-Plus is specially designed to promote general well-being, and is especially suited for individuals who feel depleted due overwork, excess stress and inadequate rest.* It can be used daily for overall support or as needed during times of stress.

  • 5 Adaptogens To Balance & Energize Without Stimulants*
  • Patented Bioperine Enhances The Bioavailabilty, Absorption And Potency Of Many Nutrients*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Ingredients
Fish Oil , Maca Powder , Rhodiola ( Rhodiola Rosea ) Powder ( Root ) , Schisandra ( Schisandra Chinensis ) Powder ( Berry ) , Asian Ginseng Extract , Cordyceps Extract , Bioperine Complex ( Bioperine Black Pepper Extract , Ginger Extract ) , Gelatin , Purified Water , Beeswax , Soy Lecithin , Glycerin , Annatto , Titanium Dioxide , St . Johnâ€™s Bread , Turmeric

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More