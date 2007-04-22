Irwin Naturals Advanced Ginza-Plus Endurance Energy & Balance Dietary Supplement Liquid Soft Gels
Ginza-Plus combines five of the most highly prized adaptogens in the world. Russian scientists coined the term "adaptogen" to describe a special group of botanicals that increase the body's resistance to physical, mental and environmental stressors.*
Ginza-Plus is specially designed to promote general well-being, and is especially suited for individuals who feel depleted due overwork, excess stress and inadequate rest.* It can be used daily for overall support or as needed during times of stress.
- 5 Adaptogens To Balance & Energize Without Stimulants*
- Patented Bioperine Enhances The Bioavailabilty, Absorption And Potency Of Many Nutrients*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Ingredients
Fish Oil , Maca Powder , Rhodiola ( Rhodiola Rosea ) Powder ( Root ) , Schisandra ( Schisandra Chinensis ) Powder ( Berry ) , Asian Ginseng Extract , Cordyceps Extract , Bioperine Complex ( Bioperine Black Pepper Extract , Ginger Extract ) , Gelatin , Purified Water , Beeswax , Soy Lecithin , Glycerin , Annatto , Titanium Dioxide , St . Johnâ€™s Bread , Turmeric
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.
