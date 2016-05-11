Active-Cleanse and Probiotics is a gentle yet effective formula that works through the digestive tract to promote toxin elimination and probiotic replenishment. It can be used as part of a detox program or as a stand-alone product for deep internal cleansing. Key ingredients include:

Aloe

Aloe is prized for its many health benefits and for its unique ability to activate the body''s natural detoxification processes. Aloe supports the elimination pathways and helps to clea toxins and waste from the intestinal tract.

Triphala

Triphala is a balanced blend of "three fruits" that are highly prized in the Ayurvedic tradition. Triphala has been traditionally used to assist natural internal cleansing, to support strong digestion, and to revitalize the body.

Probiotics

To complement the eliminative action of Aloe and Triphala, this formula delivers 9 million CFU of viable probiotics per day. Probiotics bring balance to the intestinal tract and can help to replenish, rebuild and nourish the digestive system overall. This product includes a clinically-tested probiotic called Unique IS-2 that is shelf-stable, heat-resistant and acid-resistant. This pure-strain probiotic does NOT require refrigeration.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.