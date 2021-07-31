Irwin Naturals Anti-Aging Antioxidants™
Product Details
The Free Radical Theory of Aging
Free radicals are a major contributor to aging. the "free radical theory of aging" states that the inborn process of aging is caused by the accumulation of free radical damage inside the body. This theory is supported by countless studies and suggests that antioxidants can help neutralize the effects of natural aging.
Boost Your Antioxidant Defense Systems!
Anti-Aging Antioxidants™ is a simple yet powerful way to boost your daily antioxidant intake. This product supplies a broad spectrum of antioxidant-active compounds to protect your body from the harmful effects of free radicals. Anti-Aging Antioxidants can be used daily or as needed to help fill the nutritional gaps in your diet.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sea Buckthorn Oil Extract ( Minimum 32% , Palmitoleic Acid ( Omega-7 ) ( Berry ) , Coconut Oil ( Copra ) , Setria L-glutathione ( Reduced ) , Pomegranate Extract ( 4 : 1 ) ( Fruit , Pericarp ) , Other Ingredients : Flaxseed Oil , Gelatin , Purified Water , Glycerine , Annatto , Soy Lecithin , Beeswax , Silicon Dioxide and Titanium Dioxide . , Coffeeberry Brand Coffee Fruit ( Coffea Arabica ) Powder ( Fruit ) , Grape Seed Extract ( 95% , Oligomeric Proanthocyanidins ) ( Seed ) , Seville Orange ( Citrus Aurantium ) Extract ( 50% , Bioflavonoids ) ( Fruit ) , Cocoa Extract ( 12% , Theobromine ) ( Bean ) , Vitamin C ( As Ascorbic Acid ) , Bioperine Complex
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
