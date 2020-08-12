Irwin Naturals Beet Root is an advanced formula designed to optimize cardiovascular health and performance with powerful nitric oxide precursors to help maximize the body's natural conversion into nitric oxide*. Nitric oxide is a naturally-occurring compound in the body that plays an essential role in cardiovascular healthy by dilating blood vessels, thereby promoting optimal blood flow.

This formula incorporates MCT oil, vitamin B6 and vitamin B12 to support cellular energy, ginseng, traditionally used in revitalizing formulas, as well as cayenne, traditionally used to support blood circulation*.

This product can be taken daily for ongoing maintenance of overall cardiovascular health or before exercise to help maximize performance*.

Powerful Formula that Features L-Citrulline

With Nitric Oxide Boosters

Plus Beet Root Extract, Red Spinach Extract & More

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.