Brain Awake REDworks fast to help promote focus, mental clarity and is specially formulated with a Nitric Oxide Booster, to help optimize performance.

The performance boost came in the form of L-Citrulline, an amino acid that converts to L-Arginine in the body. L-Arginine can then be converted to Nitric Oxide. Nitric Oxide helps blood vessels relax and dilate, allowing for increased blood flow throughout the body.

This formula also features Ginkgo extract, one of the best botanicals for the brain. Ginkgo extract can improve cognitive function and enhance memory in healthy individuals, as well as support overall blood flow to the brain.

Brain Awake RED can be used daily or as needed to support brain health and help optimize performance and productivity. Delivering powerful brain-boosters and supportive ingredients that calm and nourish the central nervous system, this product helps to promote focus and mental clarity, while improving information retention and increasing feelings of energy.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.