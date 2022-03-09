Collagen is a complex structured protein that gives strength, elasticity and protection to the skin, while helping retain moisture within the deep dermal layers. As we age, the rate of collagen production decreases in our body. This decrease in collagen production is believed to be one of the primary reasons for the development of fine lines, wrinkles and dryness of skin.

Boost collagen production with Collagen Beauty: This deep-acting formula features VERISOL to help combat the effects of aging by providing the building blocks needed to revitalize the skin and boost your body''s collagen production.

Collagen Beauty delivers nourishment for your skin and nails, including 2,500 mg of VERISOL Collagen Peptides, Biotin, Gotu Kola, antioxidants such as CoQ10 and Resveratrol, as well as a variety of nourishing Omega Oils including Coconut Oil, Moroccan Argan Oil and Apricot Kernal Oil.

This product can be used daily to improve skin appearance and strengthen nails.

