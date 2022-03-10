Irwin Naturals Concentrated Maca Root and Ashwagandha Dietary Supplement Liquid Soft Gels
Product Details
For most, the "optimal you" involves feeling motivated, balanced and sexually vibrant. With that in mind, we created this powerful formula designed to nourish your sex drive and help you maintain an active sex life.*
Concentrated Maca Root and Ashwagandha is a specialized blend of ingredients to help boost your feelings of sexual vitality.* Central to this formula is Maca Root, an adaptogen commonly known as "Peruvian Ginseng" and revered for its harmonizing, nourishing and strengthening effects that Maca can support sexual desire.*
In this comprehensive formula, Maca Root is combined with botanicals including Ashwagandha, Damiana, Horny Goat Weed (Epimedium), Tribulus and Ginseng - all having histories of use in sexual-enhancement formulas.*
To complement the actions of these botanicals we also added nourishing ingredients such as Beet Root and MCT Oil.
This product can be used to help you maintain a balanced and sexually vibrant life, or as needed to maximize desire.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Flaxseed Oil , Maca Powder ( Gelatinized ) ( Root ) , Medium Chain Triglyceride ( MCT ) Oil , Tribulus Extract ( Seed ) , Beet Powder ( Root ) , Epimedium ( Epimedium Sagittatum ) Horny Goat Weed Extract ( Aerial ) , Ashwagandha Powder ( Root ) , Cayenne Powder ( Fruit ) , Damiana ( Turnera diffusa ) Extract ( Leaf ) , Red Ginseng ( Panax Ginseng ) Extract ( 7% , Ginsenosides ) ( Root ) . Bioperine Complex ( Bioperine Black Pepper Extract ( 95% , Piperine ) ( Fruit ) , Ginger Extract ( 5% , Gingerols ) ( Rhizome ) ) . Other Ingredients : Gelatin , Purified Water , Glycerin , Beeswax , Caramel Color , Annatto ( Color ) , Soy Lecithin , St . John's Bread ( Carob ) ( Color ) , Silicon Dioxide , Titanium Dioxide ( Color ) and Maltodextrin .
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More