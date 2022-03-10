For most, the "optimal you" involves feeling motivated, balanced and sexually vibrant. With that in mind, we created this powerful formula designed to nourish your sex drive and help you maintain an active sex life.*

Concentrated Maca Root and Ashwagandha is a specialized blend of ingredients to help boost your feelings of sexual vitality.* Central to this formula is Maca Root, an adaptogen commonly known as "Peruvian Ginseng" and revered for its harmonizing, nourishing and strengthening effects that Maca can support sexual desire.*

In this comprehensive formula, Maca Root is combined with botanicals including Ashwagandha, Damiana, Horny Goat Weed (Epimedium), Tribulus and Ginseng - all having histories of use in sexual-enhancement formulas.*

To complement the actions of these botanicals we also added nourishing ingredients such as Beet Root and MCT Oil.

This product can be used to help you maintain a balanced and sexually vibrant life, or as needed to maximize desire.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.