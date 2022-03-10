Irwin Naturals CoQ10-RED Dietary Supplement Liquid Soft-Gels
Product Details
Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) is an antioxidant naturally present in every cell of the body and whose production may decrease as we age. The heart needs a continuous supply of CoQ10 to generate energy and to combat free radicals and oxidative stress.
Nitric Oxide is a naturally-occurring compound in the body that plays a key role in cardiovascular health. It helps blood vessels relax and dilate, allowing more blood to flow throughout the body.
CoQ10-REDwas formulated as a multi-pronged formula for optimum heart health, enhanced with a Nitric Oxide Booster to support blood flow. This unique product features L-Citrulline, an amino acid that is readily converted to L-Arginine, which can then be converted into Nitric Oxide within the body.
With Vitamin D3 and Ginkgo extract, CoQ10-RED features a range of ingredients that help support cardiovascular health. This product can be taken daily for ongoing maintenance of overall heart health.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
L-citrulline , Vitamin B-12 , Gelatin , Purified Water , Glycerin , Annatto , Beeswax , Soy Lecithin , Silicon Dioxide , Titanium Dioxide , Maltodextrin and Mannitol . , , Medium Chain Triglyceride ( MCT ) Oil , Ginkgo Extract , Vitamin D3 , Resveratrol , 50% , Seville Orange ( Citrus Aurantium ) Extract , Coenzyme Q10 , Chia ( Salvia Hispanica L . ) Oil , Gotu Kola Extract , Bioperine Complex
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More