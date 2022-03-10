Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) is an antioxidant naturally present in every cell of the body and whose production may decrease as we age. The heart needs a continuous supply of CoQ10 to generate energy and to combat free radicals and oxidative stress.

Nitric Oxide is a naturally-occurring compound in the body that plays a key role in cardiovascular health. It helps blood vessels relax and dilate, allowing more blood to flow throughout the body.

CoQ10-REDwas formulated as a multi-pronged formula for optimum heart health, enhanced with a Nitric Oxide Booster to support blood flow. This unique product features L-Citrulline, an amino acid that is readily converted to L-Arginine, which can then be converted into Nitric Oxide within the body.

With Vitamin D3 and Ginkgo extract, CoQ10-RED features a range of ingredients that help support cardiovascular health. This product can be taken daily for ongoing maintenance of overall heart health.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.