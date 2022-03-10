Irwin Naturals CoQ10-RED Dietary Supplement Liquid Soft-Gels Perspective: front
Irwin Naturals CoQ10-RED Dietary Supplement Liquid Soft-Gels

60 ctUPC: 0071036359132
Product Details

Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) is an antioxidant naturally present in every cell of the body and whose production may decrease as we age. The heart needs a continuous supply of CoQ10 to generate energy and to combat free radicals and oxidative stress.

Nitric Oxide is a naturally-occurring compound in the body that plays a key role in cardiovascular health. It helps blood vessels relax and dilate, allowing more blood to flow throughout the body.

CoQ10-REDwas formulated as a multi-pronged formula for optimum heart health, enhanced with a Nitric Oxide Booster to support blood flow. This unique product features L-Citrulline, an amino acid that is readily converted to L-Arginine, which can then be converted into Nitric Oxide within the body.

With Vitamin D3 and Ginkgo extract, CoQ10-RED features a range of ingredients that help support cardiovascular health. This product can be taken daily for ongoing maintenance of overall heart health.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
L-citrulline , Vitamin B-12 , Gelatin , Purified Water , Glycerin , Annatto , Beeswax , Soy Lecithin , Silicon Dioxide , Titanium Dioxide , Maltodextrin and Mannitol . , , Medium Chain Triglyceride ( MCT ) Oil , Ginkgo Extract , Vitamin D3 , Resveratrol , 50% , Seville Orange ( Citrus Aurantium ) Extract , Coenzyme Q10 , Chia ( Salvia Hispanica L . ) Oil , Gotu Kola Extract , Bioperine Complex

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More