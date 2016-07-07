Irwin Naturals Daily Digestive Enzymes are a powerful blend of enzymes and botanicals that can help you break down food, absorb nutrients, and reduce gas, bloating, and indigestion. This formula delivers a broad range of important enzymes to support the digestion of fats, proteins, carbohydrates, sugars, and fibers. Also included are Bromelain (from pineapple) and Papain (from papaya) - two unique enzymes that enhance the enzymatic breakdown of hard-to-digest foods. This product is designed to be taken with meals. It can be used as an everyday dietary supplement or as needed to support optimal digestive health.