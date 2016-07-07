Irwin Naturals Daily Digestive Enzymes Perspective: front
Irwin Naturals Daily Digestive Enzymes

45 ctUPC: 0071036357552
Irwin Naturals Daily Digestive Enzymes are a powerful blend of enzymes and botanicals that can help you break down food, absorb nutrients, and reduce gas, bloating, and indigestion. This formula delivers a broad range of important enzymes to support the digestion of fats, proteins, carbohydrates, sugars, and fibers. Also included are Bromelain (from pineapple) and Papain (from papaya) - two unique enzymes that enhance the enzymatic breakdown of hard-to-digest foods. This product is designed to be taken with meals. It can be used as an everyday dietary supplement or as needed to support optimal digestive health.

Nutrition Facts
45.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Bromelain , Lipase , Xylanase , Proprietary Enzyme Blend , Other Ingredients : Flaxseed Oil , Gelatin , Purified Water , Glycerin , Beeswax , Soy Lecithin , Titanium Dioxide , Turmeric , Silicon Dioxide , Canthaxanthin , Caramel Color and Maltodextrin , Malt Diastase , Protease , Alpha-Galactosidase , Pectinase , Glucoamylase , Full Disclosure Ingredient Panel , Invertase , Papain , Lactase , Bioperine Complex , Cellulase , Proprietary Blend , Amylase

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
