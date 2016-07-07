Irwin Naturals Daily Digestive Enzymes
Product Details
Irwin Naturals Daily Digestive Enzymes are a powerful blend of enzymes and botanicals that can help you break down food, absorb nutrients, and reduce gas, bloating, and indigestion. This formula delivers a broad range of important enzymes to support the digestion of fats, proteins, carbohydrates, sugars, and fibers. Also included are Bromelain (from pineapple) and Papain (from papaya) - two unique enzymes that enhance the enzymatic breakdown of hard-to-digest foods. This product is designed to be taken with meals. It can be used as an everyday dietary supplement or as needed to support optimal digestive health.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Bromelain , Lipase , Xylanase , Proprietary Enzyme Blend , Other Ingredients : Flaxseed Oil , Gelatin , Purified Water , Glycerin , Beeswax , Soy Lecithin , Titanium Dioxide , Turmeric , Silicon Dioxide , Canthaxanthin , Caramel Color and Maltodextrin , Malt Diastase , Protease , Alpha-Galactosidase , Pectinase , Glucoamylase , Full Disclosure Ingredient Panel , Invertase , Papain , Lactase , Bioperine Complex , Cellulase , Proprietary Blend , Amylase
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More