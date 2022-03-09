Irwin Naturals Deep Tissue Collagen-Pure with Coconut Water Dietary Supplement is specially designed to help revitalize aging skin from the inside-out.

Collagen is a complex structural protein that makes up nearly 80% of the body's ski. It forms a mesh-like framework that gives strength, texture and shape to the skin, while helping to retain moisture within the deep dermal layers. During the aging process, collagen naturally breaks down and diminishes over time - resulting in dry, thin and less resilient skin. Loss of collagen is believed to be one of the primary causes of fine lines and wrinkles that occur in naturally-aged skin.

Collagen-Pure supplies 2,000 mg of hydrolyzed collagen per day to help replenish the body's supply of this vital protein. In addition, the formula delivers a wide variety of nutritional compounds to enhance the body's internal production of new collagen. Collagen-Pure also contributes powerful antioxidant activity to help protect the skin internally from oxidative stress and cell-damaging free radicals.

Coconut water solids supply electrolytes. When you consume this ingredient with water it has a hydrating effect on your skin.

