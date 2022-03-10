Double-Potency Fish Oil Pure - At Irwin Naturals, we believe that Fish Oil and Vitamin D are two of the most important dietary supplements that every person should be taking for daily health maintenance. Double-Potency Fish Oil Pure brings together these two powerful ingredients into one daily wellness formula.

• Double Potency - Most fish oil products contain relatively low amounts of EPA and DHA. That''s why Irwin Naturals developed a higher potency and more cost-effective formula that delivers twice the amount of Omega-3 per gram of fish oil.

• Purity and Freshness - The fish oil has been "molecularly distilled" to eliminate contaminants. Irwin Naturals believe that no other purification techniques is as effective when it comes to removing harmful toxins from fish oil. Guarantee the purity and freshness of the fish oil.

• Enhanced with Vitamin D3 - This formula delivers a full 1,000 IU of Vitamin D3 per serving. Vitamin D3 is emerging as one of the most important nutrients for the body.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.