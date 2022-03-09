Irwin Naturals Double Potency Mood & Relaxation 5-HTP Extra Liquid Soft-Gels 60 Count
Product Details
Irwin Naturals Double Potency 5-HTP Extra™ is a comprehensive formula designed to support mood and relaxation. Central to this formulation is 5-Hydroxytryptophan (5-HTP), a naturally occurring amino acid that is the immediate precursor of serotonin. To complement the benefits of 5-HTP, this product also features L-Theanine that helps to increase alpha brain waves thereby supporting relaxation of the mind and body. This product also includes other botanicals such as rhodiola and damiana that have been used traditionally to support mood and are known for their adaptogenic properties.
This product can be taken daily to help support mood and relaxation, and in doing so, helps promote a more balanced state of mind.
- For Mood & Relaxation
- 5-HTP for Serotonin Production
- Plus L-Theanine, Rhodiola, Saffron, and Holy Basil
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Lemon Balm Extract ( Aerial ) , Damiana Extract ( Leaf ) , Holy Basil Extract ( Ursolic Acid ) ( Herb ) , Vitamin D ( as , Cholecalciferol ) , Bioperine Complex , L-Theanine , Saffr\'activ Saffron Extract ( Safranal ) ( Stigma ) , Vitamin B6 ( As Pyridoxine Hydrochloride ) , Magnesium ( as , Magnesium Citrate ) , Rhodiola Extract Rosavins , 1% Salidroside ) ( Root ) , 5-HTP ( Griffonia Simplicifolia ) ( Seed ) , Fish Oil ( EPA / DHA ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin , Purified Water , Glycerin , Beeswax , Soy Lecithin , Maltodextrin , Turmeric , Silicon Dioxide , Titanium Dioxide , Sodium Copper Chlorophyllin and Microcrystalline Cellulose .
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More