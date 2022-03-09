Irwin Naturals Double Potency 5-HTP Extra™ is a comprehensive formula designed to support mood and relaxation. Central to this formulation is 5-Hydroxytryptophan (5-HTP), a naturally occurring amino acid that is the immediate precursor of serotonin. To complement the benefits of 5-HTP, this product also features L-Theanine that helps to increase alpha brain waves thereby supporting relaxation of the mind and body. This product also includes other botanicals such as rhodiola and damiana that have been used traditionally to support mood and are known for their adaptogenic properties.

This product can be taken daily to help support mood and relaxation, and in doing so, helps promote a more balanced state of mind.

For Mood & Relaxation

5-HTP for Serotonin Production

Plus L-Theanine, Rhodiola, Saffron, and Holy Basil

