Extra Strength Ashwagandha Mind & Body™ is a powerful whole-body tonic designed to boost physical and mental performance by promoting a healthy physiological response to everyday stress, and over-work. This product features KSM-66® Ashwagandha extract known for its ability to promote mental clarity, focus and alertness while also supporting physical wellbeing, and adaptogenic effects for enhanced mental and physical performance. KSM-66® is accompanied by extracts from a combination of complementary Adaptogens such as Eleuthero, Bacopa, Cordyceps, and Ginseng—all of which are traditionally used in vitalizing formulas that focus on stress-response. As a part of our holistic approach to formulation, Turmeric Root and Milk Thistle are included to support liver health and to boost antioxidant protection which are important to general health maintenance and longevity. This product can be taken daily to support mind & body performance and general wellness.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.