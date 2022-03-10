Irwin Naturals Forskolin Fat Loss Diet Soft-Gels Perspective: front
Irwin Naturals Forskolin Fat Loss Diet Soft-Gels
Irwin Naturals Forskolin Fat Loss Diet Soft-Gels
Irwin Naturals Forskolin Fat Loss Diet Soft-Gels

60 ct
Forskolin is an extract derived from the Coleus plant. Researchers have discovered that forskolin promotes the breakdown of stored fat in the body.* In more technical terms, forskolin increases an enzyme called adenylate cyclase, which increases a compound called cyclic AMP in fat cells, and thereby triggers hormone-sensitive lipase to release fatty acids from adipose tissue.

  • Lipase Activator for Increased Fat Reduction and Healthy Weight Support
  • BioPerine® Enhanced Absorption
  • Easy-to-Swallow Liquid Softgels
  • No Preservatives Added