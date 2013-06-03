Green Tea Fat Metabolizer concentrated form of green tea extract with a powerful blend of natural herbal boosters and nutrients that, when used with a reduced calorie diet and exercise plan, can help:

• Increase Calorie Burning: This formula contains patented Advantra Z®. Emerging research indicates its potential to increase calorie burning and increase metabolism.

• Promote Energy: EGCG and caffeine have properties that enhance your metabolism and help burn calories. The thermogenic combination of green tea extract and natural caffeine, while not actually "melting fat," helps to oxidize fat and increase energy expenditure.

• Support Metabolism: Chromium Picolinate is part of this formula and is an essential nutrient required for fat, sugar and carbohydrate metabolism.

Green Tea Fat Metabolizer maximizes powerful thermogenic action in fast-acting Liquid Softgels. For optimum results, use in conjunction with a low calorie diet and exercise program.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.