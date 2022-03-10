Green Tea Fat Metabolizer combines a highly concentrated form of green tea extract with a powerful blend of natural herbal boosters and nutrients that, when used with a reduced calorie diet and exercise plan can help with weight management. It maximizes powerful thermogenic action in fast-acting liquid soft-gels. For optimum results, use in conjunction with a low calorie diet and exercise program.l

Kick-Start Your Fat Burning Ability

Increase Calorie Burning

Supports Weight Management

Promote Energy