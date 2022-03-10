At Irwin Naturals, we understand that whole foods are the best source of nutrition. That's why we created Irwin Naturals Greens & Greens Energy which combines some of the most powerful "super foods" found in nature. Living Greens Super-Food is a nutrient-dense blend of whole food concentrates that delivers a broad-spectrum of phyto-nutrients to support whole body health and vitality.*

Super Green Blend:Spirulina, Chlorella, Wheat Grass and other chlorophyll-containing plants from the land and the sea supply an energizing nutritional boost.*

Fruit and Vegetable Concentrate Blends:Wholesome plant nutrients and powerful antioxidant support from Blueberry, Cherry, Spinach, Broccoli and other concentrated "super foods".*

Enzyme Support Blend:A broad-range of digestive enzymes helps to maximize the absorption of vital nutrients found in this formula.*

Nutrient-Dense Whole Food Concentrates

Wheat Grass, Kale & Red Algae

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.