Nutrient-Rich Healthy Skin & Hair Plus Nails

Taking steps to improve skin, hair and nail health can not only improve the way you look but enhance the way you feel.

Nutrients to Strengthen: Horsetail is nutritive plant full of important minerals, and is standardized to supply 11.2 mg silica per dose. Biotin is an essential vitamin that improves that strength and luster brittle nails.

Connective Tissue Support: A special blend of vitamins and minerals provide the ingredients necessary to build and protect connective tissue. Proline and Lysine are two key elements of collagen structure.

Free Radical Protection: The best way to maintain healthy skin, hair and nails to protect them from damage. Bioflavonoids possess antioxidant qualities to protect the cells from free radicals that are created by the sun and

environmental pollution.

This comprehensive formula includes Omega-3 Fatty Acids from Fish Oil and delivers targeted nutrients that allow the health of your skin, hair and nails to come shining through.

What makes us different:

Liquid Soft-Gels- The nutrients in these easy-to-swallow Liquid Soft-Gels are released fast. Other forms of delivery can contain binders and fillers that may cause stomach upset and offer no nutritional value. Advanced Liquid Soft-Gels provide an optimum delivery system.

Quality Assurance- Irwin Naturals is committed to providing the highest quality products for your health. We employ compliance testing to ensure purity and potency.

Patented BioPerine- BioPerine enhances the bioavailability, absorption and potency of many nutrients.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.