Digestive health is the foundation of whole body health. And probiotics can help replenish, rebuild and nourish the intestinal flora to promote optimal digestive function.

Healthy Tract Probiotic-UP is a one-per-day probiotic guaranteed to deliver 3 billion live cultures per Liquid Soft-Gel at time of manufacture! This advanced formulation features a pure-strain probiotic bacteria called Unique IS-2. This trademarked ingredient is heat-resistant and acid-resistant – to ensure that the beneficial bacteria reach the intestinal tract. Unique IS-2 is a "next generation” probiotic that can help you replenish and maintain a healthy balance of microflora in the intestinal tract.

Our daily probiotic formula also integrates a blend of plant-sourced Omega Oils from Flaxseed, Safflower, Black Currant and Pumpkin Seed. This product can be taken daily for ongoing maintenance of optimal digestive functions.

This product does NOT require refrigeration.

