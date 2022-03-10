Irwin Naturals Healthy Tract Probiotic-UP Softgels
Product Details
Digestive health is the foundation of whole body health. And probiotics can help replenish, rebuild and nourish the intestinal flora to promote optimal digestive function.
Healthy Tract Probiotic-UP is a one-per-day probiotic guaranteed to deliver 3 billion live cultures per Liquid Soft-Gel at time of manufacture! This advanced formulation features a pure-strain probiotic bacteria called Unique IS-2. This trademarked ingredient is heat-resistant and acid-resistant – to ensure that the beneficial bacteria reach the intestinal tract. Unique IS-2 is a "next generation” probiotic that can help you replenish and maintain a healthy balance of microflora in the intestinal tract.
Our daily probiotic formula also integrates a blend of plant-sourced Omega Oils from Flaxseed, Safflower, Black Currant and Pumpkin Seed. This product can be taken daily for ongoing maintenance of optimal digestive functions.
This product does NOT require refrigeration.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Gelatin, purified water, glycerin, beeswax, sunflower lecithin, titanium dioxide (color), caramel (color), red cabbage extract (color) and maltodextrin.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.