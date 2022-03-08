Vitamins D3 and K2 are fat-soluble vitamins that play may important roles in regular health maintenance including bone health.

Bone Health: This robust formula delivers the most sought-after bone health essentials, including Vitamin D3, Vitamin K2 (as MK-7), Magnesium, Zinc, and Bamboo Extract, which supplies Silica — an essential component of healthy bones.

Immune Support: Vitamin D3 and Zinc play critical roles in maintaining a healthy immune response. These are combined with Turmeric extract and Eleuthero — both known traditionally for immune-bolstering effects.

Mood Regulation: Emerging research suggests that Vitamin D3, known as the "Sunshine Vitamin”, may be involved in mood regulation. The adaptogen, Eleuthero, is also included for its traditional use in mood support.

High Potency D3 & K2 Complex can be taken daily to support bone health, immune function and a positive mood.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.