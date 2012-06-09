Irwin Naturals Inflamma-Les Supplement Liquid Soft-Gels 80 Count
Product Details
More than just a joint formula! This unique combination of nutrients promotes tissue and muscle comfort and flexibility.
Traditional Ayurvedic plants, potent enzymes and a specific blend of tissue-supportive ingredients are combined in this formula to create a powerful 3-pronged product to promote healthy muscle, tissue and joint function and to support the body's natural inflammatory response.
Based on decades of research from Western Europe, digestive (also called proteolytic) enzymes, have powerful effects on tissue response to stress, overexertion, strenuous physical activity and exercise.
Traditional Indian Herbs (Ayurvedic) have been extensively researched to block chemicals in the body that control the natural tissue response to physical stress and may positively influence feelings of muscle and joint discomfort due to strenuous physical activity.
A combination of herbs, vitamins and minerals to protect tissues and provide necessary ingredients to support the body's own natural and effective tissue formation.
This advanced combination of ingredients also includes healthy levels of Omega-3 fatty acids from fish oil. Emerging research has exhibited these essential fatty acids promote joint health.
- Optimum Comfort, Mobility & Flexibility
- Omega 3 Oils for Joint Health and Proteolytic Enzymes & Resveratrol
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Fish Oil , Indian Frankincense Extract , Turmeric Extract , Hesperidin Complex , Quercetin , Ginger Extract , Resveratrol , Bromelain , Chymotrypsin , Pancreatin , Papain , Trypsin , Bioperine Complex : Bioperine Black Pepper Extract , Ginger Extract , Gelatin , Purified Water , Soy Lecithin , Glycerin , Beeswax , Titanium Dioxide , Turmeric , Sodium Copper Chlorophyllin
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
