Men''s Living Green Liquid-Gel Multi™ sets a much needed new standard in today''s world of low nutrition and high stress. Using powerful botanicals from whole living plants, this is not a one-size-fits-all-formula...it''s targeted to meet the unique nutrition profile that men need. For example, it contains Pumpkin Seed Oil and Saw Palmetto to support prostate health.

But most importantly, it''s one of the world''s only plant based multi-nutrition formulas that is delivered in a liquid soft-gel. So what does that mean to you? Soft-gels are more quickly absorbed and easy to swallow and they contain no binders and fillers like tablets do, so there''s more room for life-giving nutrients. But the greatest benefit of soft-gels is that they can hold special oils, such as Omega 3 Essential Fatty Acids (EFAs). Unlike any other multi, this breakthrough formula combines over 117 nutrients and 72 trace minerals that cover the following 12 categories:

Full-Spectrum Vitamins Minerals Crucial Oils Antioxidant Blend Fruits, Vegetables & Herb Blend Immune Support Nutrients Amino Acid Blend Stress Support Blend Green Super Foods Energy Nutrients Men''s Targeted Blend

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.