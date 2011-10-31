Irwin Naturals Living Green Liquid-Gel Multi™ For Men Economy Size
Product Details
Men''s Living Green Liquid-Gel Multi™ sets a much needed new standard in today''s world of low nutrition and high stress. Using powerful botanicals from whole living plants, this is not a one-size-fits-all-formula...it''s targeted to meet the unique nutrition profile that men need. For example, it contains Pumpkin Seed Oil and Saw Palmetto to support prostate health.
But most importantly, it''s one of the world''s only plant based multi-nutrition formulas that is delivered in a liquid soft-gel. So what does that mean to you? Soft-gels are more quickly absorbed and easy to swallow and they contain no binders and fillers like tablets do, so there''s more room for life-giving nutrients. But the greatest benefit of soft-gels is that they can hold special oils, such as Omega 3 Essential Fatty Acids (EFAs). Unlike any other multi, this breakthrough formula combines over 117 nutrients and 72 trace minerals that cover the following 12 categories:
- Full-Spectrum Vitamins
- Minerals
- Crucial Oils
- Antioxidant Blend
- Fruits, Vegetables & Herb Blend
- Immune Support Nutrients
- Amino Acid Blend
- Stress Support Blend
- Green Super Foods
- Energy Nutrients
- Men''s Targeted Blend
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Immune Support Blend , Biotin , Molybdenum ( as Molybdenum Amino Acid Chelate ) , Selenium ( as L Selenomethionine ) , Fruit and Vegetable Blend , Niacin ( As Niacinamide ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin , Purified Water , Glycerin , Beeswax , Soy Lecithin , Titanium Dioxide and Sodium Copper Chlorophyllin . , Riboflavin , Folic Acid , Pantothenic Acid ( as D-Calcium Pantothenate ) , Adrenal Blend , Calcium ( as Calcium Citrate ) , Vitamin D ( as Vitamin D3 ) , Antioxidant Blend , Crucial Oil Complex , Vitamin E , Copper ( Copper Amino Acid Chelate ) , Vitamin C ( As Ascorbic Acid ) , Amino Acid Blend , Brain Blend , Magnesium ( as Magnesium Amino Acid Chelate ) , Green Super Food Blend , Vitamin B12 ( As Methylcobalamin ) , Thiamin ( as Thiamine Mononitrate ) , Vitamin B6 ( As Pyridoxine Hydrochloride ) , Zinc ( as Zinc Citrate ) , Chromium ( as Chromium Polynicotinate ) , Targeted Blend , Vitamin A ( as Beta Carotene ) , Traditional Botanical Blend , Bioperine Complex , Manganese ( as Manganese Ascorbate )
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More