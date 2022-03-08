Maximum Strength 3-in-1 Carb Blocker

This product has been specifically designed for those who eat pasta, bread and other carbohydrate-packed foods. The triple-approach formula works to:

Neutralize Starch Enzymes: White Kidney Bean is an all-natural, non-stimulant ingredient that neutralizes the negative effects of carbohydrates by inhibiting a portion of the body''s amylase, the enzyme responsible for digesting starch. This powerful plant extract works to decrease the number of starch-carbohydrate calories digested by the body.

Enhance Digestion: Lipase and Protease are necessary enzymes responsible for breaking down fats and proteins. These enzymes are included in this formula to optimize the digestion of foods.

Support Metabolism: Chromium Picolinate helps to promote health metabolism of carbohydrates and fats in the body. This formula also supplies a concentrated extract of Cinnamon.

When combined with a healthy reduced calorie diet and exercise plan, Maximum Strength 3-in-1 Carb Blocker provides a targeted approach to helping you achieve your weight loss goals.

What makes us different:

Liquid Soft-Gels. Other forms of delivery can contain binders and fillers that may cause stomach upset and offer no nutritional value. Advanced Liquid Soft-Gels provide an optimum delivery system.

Quality Assurance - Irwin Naturals is committed to providing the highest quality products for your health. We employ compliance testing to ensure purity and potency.

Patented BioPerine - BioPerine enhances the bioavailability, absorption and potency of many nutrients.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.