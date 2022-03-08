Irwin Naturals Maximum Strength 3-in-1 Carb Blocker® Perspective: front
Irwin Naturals Maximum Strength 3-in-1 Carb Blocker®

150 Liquid SoftgelsUPC: 0071036358135
Product Details

Maximum Strength 3-in-1 Carb Blocker

This product has been specifically designed for those who eat pasta, bread and other carbohydrate-packed foods. The triple-approach formula works to:

Neutralize Starch Enzymes: White Kidney Bean is an all-natural, non-stimulant ingredient that neutralizes the negative effects of carbohydrates by inhibiting a portion of the body''s amylase, the enzyme responsible for digesting starch. This powerful plant extract works to decrease the number of starch-carbohydrate calories digested by the body.

Enhance Digestion: Lipase and Protease are necessary enzymes responsible for breaking down fats and proteins. These enzymes are included in this formula to optimize the digestion of foods.

Support Metabolism: Chromium Picolinate helps to promote health metabolism of carbohydrates and fats in the body. This formula also supplies a concentrated extract of Cinnamon.

When combined with a healthy reduced calorie diet and exercise plan, Maximum Strength 3-in-1 Carb Blocker provides a targeted approach to helping you achieve your weight loss goals.

What makes us different:

Liquid Soft-Gels. Other forms of delivery can contain binders and fillers that may cause stomach upset and offer no nutritional value. Advanced Liquid Soft-Gels provide an optimum delivery system.

Quality Assurance - Irwin Naturals is committed to providing the highest quality products for your health. We employ compliance testing to ensure purity and potency.

Patented BioPerine - BioPerine enhances the bioavailability, absorption and potency of many nutrients.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
75.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Lipase , Bioperine Complex , Protease , Chromium ( as : Chromium Picolinate ) , Ingredients : Gelatin , Purified Water , Glycerin , Soy Lecithin , Beeswax , Annatto , Titanium Dioxide , Silicon Dioxide , St . John's Bread , Turmeric . , Flaxseed Oil , Common Bean ( White Kidney Bean Extract ) , Cinnamon Extract

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.