Irwin Naturals Maximum Strength 3-in-1 Carb Blocker®
Maximum Strength 3-in-1 Carb Blocker
This product has been specifically designed for those who eat pasta, bread and other carbohydrate-packed foods. The triple-approach formula works to:
Neutralize Starch Enzymes: White Kidney Bean is an all-natural, non-stimulant ingredient that neutralizes the negative effects of carbohydrates by inhibiting a portion of the body''s amylase, the enzyme responsible for digesting starch. This powerful plant extract works to decrease the number of starch-carbohydrate calories digested by the body.
Enhance Digestion: Lipase and Protease are necessary enzymes responsible for breaking down fats and proteins. These enzymes are included in this formula to optimize the digestion of foods.
Support Metabolism: Chromium Picolinate helps to promote health metabolism of carbohydrates and fats in the body. This formula also supplies a concentrated extract of Cinnamon.
When combined with a healthy reduced calorie diet and exercise plan, Maximum Strength 3-in-1 Carb Blocker provides a targeted approach to helping you achieve your weight loss goals.
What makes us different:
Liquid Soft-Gels. Other forms of delivery can contain binders and fillers that may cause stomach upset and offer no nutritional value. Advanced Liquid Soft-Gels provide an optimum delivery system.
Quality Assurance - Irwin Naturals is committed to providing the highest quality products for your health. We employ compliance testing to ensure purity and potency.
Patented BioPerine - BioPerine enhances the bioavailability, absorption and potency of many nutrients.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Lipase , Bioperine Complex , Protease , Chromium ( as : Chromium Picolinate ) , Ingredients : Gelatin , Purified Water , Glycerin , Soy Lecithin , Beeswax , Annatto , Titanium Dioxide , Silicon Dioxide , St . John's Bread , Turmeric . , Flaxseed Oil , Common Bean ( White Kidney Bean Extract ) , Cinnamon Extract
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.
