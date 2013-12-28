Irwin Naturals Mega B-Complex Perspective: front
Irwin Naturals Mega B-Complex

60 CTUPC: 0071036357979
Product Details

Irwin Naturals Mega B-Complex is a balanced blend of high-potency B vitamins that can help you meet or exceed your daily requirements. This formula provides all of the essential B vitamins, including a full 1,000 mcg of methylcobalamin - the biologically active form of vitamin B12.

This advanced formulation also includes medium chain triglycerides (MCTs) as the foundation of the liquid softgel delivery system. MCTs are a preferred source of quick cellular energy that rapidly absorb into the bloodstream and immediately convert into energy at the cellular level.

  • Advanced Absorption
  • With "Quick Energy" MCTs
  • High Potency B-Vitamins: Biotin B7 • B12 • Folate B9 • B1 • B2 • B3 • B5 • B6
  • With 1,000 mcg B-12 (Methylcobalamin)

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Gelatin , Purified Water , Glycerin , Beeswax , Soy Lecithin , Caramel Color , Silicon Dioxide , Titanium Dioxide

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
