Irwin Naturals Mega B-Complex is a balanced blend of high-potency B vitamins that can help you meet or exceed your daily requirements. This formula provides all of the essential B vitamins, including a full 1,000 mcg of methylcobalamin - the biologically active form of vitamin B12.

This advanced formulation also includes medium chain triglycerides (MCTs) as the foundation of the liquid softgel delivery system. MCTs are a preferred source of quick cellular energy that rapidly absorb into the bloodstream and immediately convert into energy at the cellular level.

Advanced Absorption

With "Quick Energy" MCTs

High Potency B-Vitamins: Biotin B7 • B12 • Folate B9 • B1 • B2 • B3 • B5 • B6

With 1,000 mcg B-12 (Methylcobalamin)

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.