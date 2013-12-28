Irwin Naturals Mega B-Complex
Product Details
Irwin Naturals Mega B-Complex is a balanced blend of high-potency B vitamins that can help you meet or exceed your daily requirements. This formula provides all of the essential B vitamins, including a full 1,000 mcg of methylcobalamin - the biologically active form of vitamin B12.
This advanced formulation also includes medium chain triglycerides (MCTs) as the foundation of the liquid softgel delivery system. MCTs are a preferred source of quick cellular energy that rapidly absorb into the bloodstream and immediately convert into energy at the cellular level.
- Advanced Absorption
- With "Quick Energy" MCTs
- High Potency B-Vitamins: Biotin B7 • B12 • Folate B9 • B1 • B2 • B3 • B5 • B6
- With 1,000 mcg B-12 (Methylcobalamin)
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Gelatin , Purified Water , Glycerin , Beeswax , Soy Lecithin , Caramel Color , Silicon Dioxide , Titanium Dioxide
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.