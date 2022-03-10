Irwin Naturals Melatonin plus 5-HTP & Rhodiola Liquid Softgels
Product Details
Attaining restful and sustained sleep is fundamental to health and well-being. Unfortunately, our busy and demanding lifestyles do not always allow for adequate sleep -- until now.
Melatonin plus 5-HTP & Rhodiola is an advanced and targeted sleep formula designed to help you get over your temporary sleep obstacles, tonight!
This integrated formula is the perfect combination of Melatonin and L-Theanine to promote a restful sleep, plus it includes botanicals traditionally used in sleep aid and relaxing formulas such as Ashwagandha, Rhodiola, Passionflower, Lemon Balm, and Chamomile, along with 5-HTP.
Use this product for occasional sleeplessness or on a daily basis to promote relaxation before bedtime.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Flaxseed Oil , Chamomile Extract ( Flower ) , L-Theanine , Passionflower Extract ( Flower ) , Rhodiola ( Rhodiola Rosea ) Extract ( 3% , Rosavins , 1% , Salidroside ) ( Root ) , Ashwagandha Powder ( Root ) , 5-HTP ( Griffonia Simplicifolia ) ( Seed ) , Lemon Balm Extract ( Aerial ) , Melatonin . Bioperine Complex ( Bioperine Black Pepper Extract ( 95% , Piperine ) ( Fruit ) , Ginger Extract ( 5% , Gingerols ) ( Rhizome ) ) . Other Ingredients : Gelatin , Purified Water , Glycerin , Annatto ( Color ) , Beeswax , Soy Lecithin , Maltodextrin , Silicon Dioxide and Titanium Dioxide ( Color ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More