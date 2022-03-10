Irwin Naturals Men's Living Green Multi™ sets a new standard in today's world of low nutrition and high stress. Using powerful botanicals from whole living plants, this is not a one-size-fits-all-formula - it's targeted to meet the unique nutrition profile that men need. Unlike any other multi, this breakthrough formula combines over 117 nutrients and 72 trace minerals that cover the following 12 categories:

Full-Spectrum Vitamins Minerals Crucial Oils Antioxidant Blend Fruits, Vegetables & Herb Blend Immune Support Nutrients Amino Acid Blend Stress Support Blend Green Super Foods Energy Nutrients Memory/Concentration Nutrients Men's Targeted Blend

Whole Food Concentrates

For Prostate Health

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.