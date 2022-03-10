Irwin Naturals Men's Living Green Multi
Product Details
Irwin Naturals Men's Living Green Multi™ sets a new standard in today's world of low nutrition and high stress. Using powerful botanicals from whole living plants, this is not a one-size-fits-all-formula - it's targeted to meet the unique nutrition profile that men need. Unlike any other multi, this breakthrough formula combines over 117 nutrients and 72 trace minerals that cover the following 12 categories:
- Full-Spectrum Vitamins
- Minerals
- Crucial Oils
- Antioxidant Blend
- Fruits, Vegetables & Herb Blend
- Immune Support Nutrients
- Amino Acid Blend
- Stress Support Blend
- Green Super Foods
- Energy Nutrients
- Memory/Concentration Nutrients
- Men's Targeted Blend
- Whole Food Concentrates
- For Prostate Health
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Crucial Oil Complex : Fish Oil ( Omega 3 Fatty Acids ( EPA and/or DHA ) , Pumpkin Seed Oil , Flax Seed Oil ( ALA ) , Antioxidant Blend : Acai ( Euterpe Oleracea ) Berry Powder , Grape Seed Extract ( Polyphenols ) , Green Tea Extract ( Polyphenols ) ( Leaf ) , Resveratrol , White Tea Extract ( Polyphenols ) ( Leaf ) , Fruit and Vegetable Botanical Blend : Alfalfa ( Leaf ) , Asparagus ( Aerial ) , Beet ( Root ) , Blueberry ( Vaccinium angustifolium ( Fruit ) , Broccoli ( Aerial ) , Brussel Sprouts (Brassica Oleracea Var. Gemmifera) (Aerial) , Cabbage ( Brassica Oleracea Var . Capitate ) ( Aerial ) , Carrot (Daucus Carota Ssp. Sativus) (Root) , Collards ( Aerial ) , Garlic ( Bulb ) , Ginger ( Root ) , Grape ( Fruit ) , Grapefruit ( Fruit ) , Kelp ( Laminaria Spp . ) , Lemon ( Fruit ) , Onion ( Bulb ) , Papaya ( Fruit ) , Pineapple ( Fruit ) , Spinach ( Leaf ) , Tomato ( Fruit ) , Immune Support Blend : Cat's Claw Powder ( Bark ) , European Elder Berry Powder , Garlic Powder ( Bulb ) , Amino Acid Blend : L-histidine Hydrochloride , L-Isoleucine , L-Leucine , L-lysine Hydrochloride , L-Methionine , L-Phenylalanine , L-Threonine , L-5-hydroxytryptophan , L-Valine , Stress Support Blend : Ashwagandha Powder ( Root ) , Astragalus ( Astragalus Membranaceus ) Powder ( Root ) , Bupleurum ( Bupleurum Chinense ) Powder ( Root ) , Green Super Food Blend : Barley Grass Powder ( Root ) , Chlorella Powder , Spirulina ( Arthrospira Platensis ) Powder , Energy Blend : American Ginseng Powder (Root) , Asian Ginseng Powder (Root) , Montmorillonite , Memory and Concentration Blend : Ginkgo Powder ( Leaf ) , Phosphatidylserine , Men's Targeted Blend : Milk Thistle Powder ( Seed ) , Saw Palmetto Oil ( Fruit ) , Stinging Nettle Powder ( Aerial ) , Bioperine Complex : Bioperine Black Pepper Extract ( 95% Piperine ) ( Fruit ) , Ginger Extract ( Gingerols ) ( Root ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin , Glycerin , Purified Water , Beeswax , Soy Lecithin , Titanium Dioxide and Sodium Copper Chlorophyllin . .
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
