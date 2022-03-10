Keeping on top of our ever-busier lives means it can become harder to retain and recall every little piece of information we are bombarded with on a daily basis. That is why we have formulated Mental Clarity Information Retention. It is specifically designed to help your attention to detail as well as retaining and recalling information faster. At the heart of this truly unique formula is KSM 66 a highly concentrated Ashwagandha extract, that preliminary research suggests helps to support memory and mental clarity.

This formula also features Ginkgo extract, known as one of the best botanicals for the brain, it can improve cognitive function and enhance memory in healthy individuals, as well as support overall blood flow to the brain. The Ginkgo extract we use in Mental Clarity Information Retention is standardized to 24% flavone glycosides and 6% terpene lactones to ensure optimum potency. This product also includes Ginseng extract which is an adaptogen and has been traditionally used as a revitalizing tonic.

This product can be taken daily for ongoing support of mental clarity and overall well-being.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.