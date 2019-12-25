Irwin Naturals Mighty Moringa Liqid Soft-Gels 1000mg 60 Count Perspective: front
Irwin Naturals Mighty Moringa Liqid Soft-Gels 1000mg 60 Count Perspective: left
Irwin Naturals Mighty Moringa Liqid Soft-Gels 1000mg 60 Count Perspective: right
Irwin Naturals Mighty Moringa Liqid Soft-Gels 1000mg 60 Count

60 ctUPC: 0071036358315
How''s Your Diet?

Whole foods are far and away the best source of nutrition for the body. Yet the modern lifestyle makes it extremely challenging to eat a well-balanced diet that provides the nutrients that our bodies require on a daily basis. In fact, a large and growing percentage of Americans have become overfed yet undernourished - which means that many of us are lacking sufficient nutrients, despite our bulging waistlines.

Nutrient-Dense Moringa

Supplementing your current diet with Mighty Moringa is an easy and convenient way to improve your nutritional status. Moringa is one of the most highly nutritious food sources on the planet! The powdered leaves of the Moringa tree supply a wealth of vital nutrients that can help fill the nutritional gaps in your diet...and more!

Omega Superfoods

This formula delivers superfood oils, including: hemp seed oil, chia seed oil, avocado oil and coconut oil. These oils are the foundation of the Liquid Soft-Gel technology and contribute powerful nutritional support in combination with Moringa.

What makes us different:

Liquid Soft-Gels - The nutrients in these easy-to-swallow Liquid Soft-Gels are released fast. Other forms of delivery can contain binders and fillers that may cause stomach upset and offer no nutritional value. Advanced Liquid Soft-Gels provide an optimum delivery system.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Ingredients
Moringa ( Horseradish Tree ) ( Moringa Oleifera ) Powder ( Leaf ) , Hemp Seed Oil , Coconut Oil , Avocado Oil , Chia Seed Oil , Bioperine Complex : Bioperine Black Pepper Extract , Ginger Extract , Gelatin , Purified Water , Glycerin , Soy Lecithin , Silicon Dioxide , Titanium Dioxide and Sodium Copper Chlorophyllin .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
