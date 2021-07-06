Irwin Naturals Milk Thistle Liver Detox™ is specially formulated to support overall liver health, essential to the body's overall health.* The liver performs many crucial functions including detoxification, filtration of toxins from the blood and production of bile to help breakdown fats in the body.

Milk thistle has been used for thousands of years in traditional medicine to support liver health.* Emerging research suggest that this amazing plant has significant liver benefits.* The active compound in milk thistle in Silymarin. Milk Thistle Liver Detox uses a standardized extract that yields 80% Silymarin. This product also features powerful ingredients such as dandelion extract, turmeric and schisandra, that have been used traditionally for the support of overall liver health.*

Milk Thistle Liver Detox can be taken daily to support liver function and detoxification pathways.* This product helps protect and promote liver health, to assist the body's natural detoxification process.*

Supports Liver Health & Detoxification*

Plus Dandelion, Artichoke, Turmeric & Green Beet

