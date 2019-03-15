Nitric Oxide Pre-Sport® - is designed to help you maximize performance when you workout or participate in any sporting activity. When it comes to performance, Nitric Oxide is key. Nitric Oxide is a naturally-occurring compound in the body that plays a key role in cardiovascular health. Nitric Oxide is produced in the inner lining of blood vessels and helps to relax and dilate vessels, allowing more blood to flow throughout the body. This unique formula features L-Citrulline, an amino acid that is readily converted to L-Arginine, which can then be converted into Nitric Oxide within the body.

This powerful formula also includes Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT’s). MCT’s are a preferred source of quick cellular energy. They are rapidly absorbed into the bloodstream and immediately converted into energy at the cellular level. Nitric Oxide Pre-Sport also contains Yerba Maté and Ginseng, specialized ingredients traditionally used to help increase the feeling of energy and Ginkgo traditionally used to support blood circulation.

This product can be taken an hour before engaging in any sporting activity or can be taken daily for ongoing maintenance.