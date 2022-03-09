Only One Liquid Gel Multi provides comprehensive nutritional support in "only one" liquid softgel per day. Irwin Naturals Only One Liquid-Gel Multi is packed with vitamins, minerals and trace nutrients to help you meet or exceed your daily nutritional requirements.

Essential Vitamins & Minerals: Thisbroad spectrum formula conveniently supplies 100% of the recommended daily allowances for most vitaminsand minerals, including 1,000 IU of Vitamin D3.

With Iron: This one-per-day Multi is designed specifically for individuals who require iron supplementation on a daily basis, including most pre-menopausal women. It supplies a highly absorbable form if iron AND it includes high levels of Vitamin C

(which enhances iron absorption) and excludes calcium (which strongly inhibits iron absorption). Iron is an essential part of red blood cells and helps to transport oxygen throughout the body.

Omega-3: Fish oil is the foundation of the Liquid Softgel delivery system and a source of omega-3 essential fatty acids.

Green Super Foods: For added benefit, included a blend of nutrient-dense super foods to enhance the nutritional value of the formula overall.

Omega-3 Oils, Antioxidants & Green Super Foods

1,000 IU Vitamin D3

60 Day Supply

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.