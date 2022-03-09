Irwin Naturals Only One Liquid-Gel Multi
Product Details
Only One Liquid Gel Multi provides comprehensive nutritional support in "only one" liquid softgel per day. Irwin Naturals Only One Liquid-Gel Multi is packed with vitamins, minerals and trace nutrients to help you meet or exceed your daily nutritional requirements.
Essential Vitamins & Minerals: Thisbroad spectrum formula conveniently supplies 100% of the recommended daily allowances for most vitaminsand minerals, including 1,000 IU of Vitamin D3.
With Iron: This one-per-day Multi is designed specifically for individuals who require iron supplementation on a daily basis, including most pre-menopausal women. It supplies a highly absorbable form if iron AND it includes high levels of Vitamin C
(which enhances iron absorption) and excludes calcium (which strongly inhibits iron absorption). Iron is an essential part of red blood cells and helps to transport oxygen throughout the body.
Omega-3: Fish oil is the foundation of the Liquid Softgel delivery system and a source of omega-3 essential fatty acids.
Green Super Foods: For added benefit, included a blend of nutrient-dense super foods to enhance the nutritional value of the formula overall.
- Omega-3 Oils, Antioxidants & Green Super Foods
- 1,000 IU Vitamin D3
- 60 Day Supply
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Fish Oil ( 30% , Omega 3 Fatty Acids ) . Green Super Food Blend ( Alfalfa Powder ( Leaf ) , Broccoli Powder ( Aerial ) , Chlorella Powder , Kale ( Brassica Spp ) Powder ( Leaf ) , Spirulina Powder . ) . Bioperine Complex ( Bioperine Black Pepper Extract ( 95% , Piperine ) ( Fruit ) , Ginger Extract ( 5% , Gingerols ) ( Root ) ) . Other Ingredients : Gelatin , Purified Water , Glycerin , Soy Lecithin , Beeswax , Caramel Color and Titanium Dioxide .
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More