Only One Liquid Gel Multi provides comprehensive nutritional support in "only one" liquid softgel per day. Irwin Naturals Only One Liquid-Gel Multi is packed with vitamins, minerals and trace nutrients to help you meet or exceed your daily nutritional requirements.

    Essential Vitamins & Minerals: Thisbroad spectrum formula conveniently supplies 100% of the recommended daily allowances for most vitaminsand minerals, including 1,000 IU of Vitamin D3.

    With Iron: This one-per-day Multi is designed specifically for individuals who require iron supplementation on a daily basis, including most pre-menopausal women. It supplies a highly absorbable form if iron AND it includes high levels of Vitamin C
    (which enhances iron absorption) and excludes calcium (which strongly inhibits iron absorption). Iron is an essential part of red blood cells and helps to transport oxygen throughout the body.

    Omega-3: Fish oil is the foundation of the Liquid Softgel delivery system and a source of omega-3 essential fatty acids.

    Green Super Foods: For added benefit, included a blend of nutrient-dense super foods to enhance the nutritional value of the formula overall.

  • Omega-3 Oils, Antioxidants & Green Super Foods
  • 1,000 IU Vitamin D3
  • 60 Day Supply

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg100%
Vitamin A0International Unit100%
Vitamin C0mg417%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Fish Oil ( 30% , Omega 3 Fatty Acids ) . Green Super Food Blend ( Alfalfa Powder ( Leaf ) , Broccoli Powder ( Aerial ) , Chlorella Powder , Kale ( Brassica Spp ) Powder ( Leaf ) , Spirulina Powder . ) . Bioperine Complex ( Bioperine Black Pepper Extract ( 95% , Piperine ) ( Fruit ) , Ginger Extract ( 5% , Gingerols ) ( Root ) ) . Other Ingredients : Gelatin , Purified Water , Glycerin , Soy Lecithin , Beeswax , Caramel Color and Titanium Dioxide .

Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
