Only One Liquid-Gel Multi provides comprehensive nutritional support in "only one" liquid softgel per day. Irwin Naturals Only-One Multi Liquid-Gel is packed with vitamins, minerals and trace nutrients to help you meet or exceed your daily nutritional requirements.

Essential Vitamins & Minerals: This broad spectrum formula conveniently supplies 100% of the recommended daily allowances for most vitamins and minerals. It features powerful antioxidants, high-energy B vitamins, and a balanced blend of trace-

minerals to help fill the nutritional gap in your diet. Plus, it provides 1,000 IU of Vitamin D3 - which is emerging as one of the most important nutrients for whole body health.

Without Iron: This one-per-day Multi is designed specially for individuals who do not require iron supplementation, including most men and post-menapausal women.

Omega-3: Fish oil is the foundation of the Liquid-Softgel delivery system and a source of Omega-3 essential fatty acids.

Green Super Foods: For added benefit, included a blend of nutrient-dense super foods to enhance the nutritional value of the formula overall.

One-Per-Day Without Iron

Daily Essential Vitamins & Minerals

With Omega-3 Oils, Antioxidants &Green Super Foods

1,000 IU Vitamin D3

