Irwin Naturals Only-One Multi Liquid-Gel
Product Details
Only One Liquid-Gel Multi provides comprehensive nutritional support in "only one" liquid softgel per day. Irwin Naturals Only-One Multi Liquid-Gel is packed with vitamins, minerals and trace nutrients to help you meet or exceed your daily nutritional requirements.
Essential Vitamins & Minerals: This broad spectrum formula conveniently supplies 100% of the recommended daily allowances for most vitamins and minerals. It features powerful antioxidants, high-energy B vitamins, and a balanced blend of trace-
minerals to help fill the nutritional gap in your diet. Plus, it provides 1,000 IU of Vitamin D3 - which is emerging as one of the most important nutrients for whole body health.
Without Iron: This one-per-day Multi is designed specially for individuals who do not require iron supplementation, including most men and post-menapausal women.
Omega-3: Fish oil is the foundation of the Liquid-Softgel delivery system and a source of Omega-3 essential fatty acids.
Green Super Foods: For added benefit, included a blend of nutrient-dense super foods to enhance the nutritional value of the formula overall.
- One-Per-Day Without Iron
- Daily Essential Vitamins & Minerals
- With Omega-3 Oils, Antioxidants &Green Super Foods
- 1,000 IU Vitamin D3
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Zinc ( as : Zinc Oxide ) , Pantothenic Acid ( as : D-Calcium Pantothenate ) , Calcium ( as : Calcium Citrate ) , Vitamin E , Green Super Food Blend , Magnesium ( As Magnesium Oxide ) , Vitamin B6 ( As Pyridoxine Hydrochloride ) , Copper ( as : Copper Citrate ) , Chromium ( as : Chromium Picolinate ) , Manganese ( as : Manganese Citrate ) , Riboflavin , Vitamin B12 ( As Methylcobalamin ) , Bioperine Complex , Folic Acid , Niacin ( As Niacinamide ) , Fish Oil ( 30% , Omega-3 Fatty Acids ) , Vitamin A ( as Beta Carotene ) , Vitamin C ( As Ascorbic Acid ) , Biotin , Thiamin ( as : Thiamine Hydrochloride ) , Vitamin D ( as : Vitamin D3 ) , Selenium ( as : L-Selenomethionine ) , Molybdenum ( as : Molybdenum Citrate ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin , Purified Water , Glycerin , Beeswax , Soy Lecithin , St . John's Bread and Titanium Dioxide .
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More