Irwin Naturals Only-One Multi Liquid-Gel Perspective: front
Irwin Naturals Only-One Multi Liquid-Gel

60 CountUPC: 0071036357739
Product Details

Only One Liquid-Gel Multi provides comprehensive nutritional support in "only one" liquid softgel per day. Irwin Naturals Only-One Multi Liquid-Gel is packed with vitamins, minerals and trace nutrients to help you meet or exceed your daily nutritional requirements.

    Essential Vitamins & Minerals: This broad spectrum formula conveniently supplies 100% of the recommended daily allowances for most vitamins and minerals. It features powerful antioxidants, high-energy B vitamins, and a balanced blend of trace-
    minerals to help fill the nutritional gap in your diet. Plus, it provides 1,000 IU of Vitamin D3 - which is emerging as one of the most important nutrients for whole body health.

    Without Iron: This one-per-day Multi is designed specially for individuals who do not require iron supplementation, including most men and post-menapausal women.

    Omega-3: Fish oil is the foundation of the Liquid-Softgel delivery system and a source of Omega-3 essential fatty acids.

    Green Super Foods: For added benefit, included a blend of nutrient-dense super foods to enhance the nutritional value of the formula overall.

  • One-Per-Day Without Iron
  • Daily Essential Vitamins & Minerals
  • With Omega-3 Oils, Antioxidants &Green Super Foods
  • 1,000 IU Vitamin D3

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Zinc ( as : Zinc Oxide ) , Pantothenic Acid ( as : D-Calcium Pantothenate ) , Calcium ( as : Calcium Citrate ) , Vitamin E , Green Super Food Blend , Magnesium ( As Magnesium Oxide ) , Vitamin B6 ( As Pyridoxine Hydrochloride ) , Copper ( as : Copper Citrate ) , Chromium ( as : Chromium Picolinate ) , Manganese ( as : Manganese Citrate ) , Riboflavin , Vitamin B12 ( As Methylcobalamin ) , Bioperine Complex , Folic Acid , Niacin ( As Niacinamide ) , Fish Oil ( 30% , Omega-3 Fatty Acids ) , Vitamin A ( as Beta Carotene ) , Vitamin C ( As Ascorbic Acid ) , Biotin , Thiamin ( as : Thiamine Hydrochloride ) , Vitamin D ( as : Vitamin D3 ) , Selenium ( as : L-Selenomethionine ) , Molybdenum ( as : Molybdenum Citrate ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin , Purified Water , Glycerin , Beeswax , Soy Lecithin , St . John's Bread and Titanium Dioxide .

Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

