Irwin Naturals Power to Sleep PM Dietary Supplement Liquid Soft Gels
Product Details
Attaining restful and sustained sleep is fundamental to health and wellbeing. Irwin Naturals Power to Sleep PM Liquid Soft-Gels® utilize natural ingredients formulated to gently encourage a state of relaxation, replenish nutrients that help the body cope with stress and improve essential mineral stores.* These ingredients work together to help you relax before bed, sleep soundly during the night, and wake-up feeling refreshed in the morning.*
- Promotes Restful Sleep and a Healthy Sleep Cycle*
- Wake Up Refreshed*
- Promotes Relaxation with Valerian, An Herb Traditionally Used to Promote a Sense of Relaxation and Calm*
- Stimulates Sleep - Melatonin and GABA are Keys To Maintaining aNormal Sleep Cycle*
- Restores Nutrients*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Gelatin, Purified Water, Glycerin, Caramel Color, Soy Lecithin, Beeswax, Maltodextrin, Titanium Dioxide
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
