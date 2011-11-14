Irwin Naturals Power to Sleep PM Dietary Supplement Liquid Soft Gels Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Irwin Naturals Power to Sleep PM Dietary Supplement Liquid Soft Gels

60 ctUPC: 0071036356838
Purchase Options

Product Details

Attaining restful and sustained sleep is fundamental to health and wellbeing. Irwin Naturals Power to Sleep PM Liquid Soft-Gels® utilize natural ingredients formulated to gently encourage a state of relaxation, replenish nutrients that help the body cope with stress and improve essential mineral stores.* These ingredients work together to help you relax before bed, sleep soundly during the night, and wake-up feeling refreshed in the morning.*

  • Promotes Restful Sleep and a Healthy Sleep Cycle*
  • Wake Up Refreshed*
  • Promotes Relaxation with Valerian, An Herb Traditionally Used to Promote a Sense of Relaxation and Calm*
  • Stimulates Sleep - Melatonin and GABA are Keys To Maintaining aNormal Sleep Cycle*
  • Restores Nutrients*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2liquid softgels
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium10mg1%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Gelatin, Purified Water, Glycerin, Caramel Color, Soy Lecithin, Beeswax, Maltodextrin, Titanium Dioxide

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More