Irwin Naturals Power to Sleep PM® Melatonin Liquid Soft-Gels 6mg
60 ctUPC: 0071036358536
Product Details
Power to Sleep PM 6 mg Melatonin is designed to help you relax before bed, to sleep soundly throughout the night, and to wake-up feeling refreshed in the morning. This advanced formula focuses on these 3 targeted areas to promote restful sleep without casting early-morning drowsiness.
- Promotes Relaxation: A combination of soothing nutrients helps to relax the body and calm the mind.
- Stimulates Sleep: A full 6 mg of Melatonin helps to promote the onset of sleep and is key to maintaining a normal sleep cycle.
- Supports Balance: L-Theanine helps to reduce the effects of stress, while minerals (Calcium, Magnesium) help to replenish essential nutrient stores.
Use this product for occasional sleeplessness or on a daily basis to promote relaxation before bedtime.