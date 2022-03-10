Power to Sleep PM 6 mg Melatonin is designed to help you relax before bed, to sleep soundly throughout the night, and to wake-up feeling refreshed in the morning. This advanced formula focuses on these 3 targeted areas to promote restful sleep without casting early-morning drowsiness.

Stimulates Sleep: A full 6 mg of Melatonin helps to promote the onset of sleep and is key to maintaining a normal sleep cycle.

Supports Balance: L-Theanine helps to reduce the effects of stress, while minerals (Calcium, Magnesium) help to replenish essential nutrient stores.

Use this product for occasional sleeplessness or on a daily basis to promote relaxation before bedtime.