Irwin Naturals Prosta-Strong Liquid Soft-Gels 90 Count

90 ctUPC: 0071036326245
Irwin Naturals Prosta-Strong® is a comprehensive formula developed to support the prostate gland. This multi-nutrient blend includes a combination of herbs and nutrients to uniquely support prostate health. This advanced formula includes healthy levels of Omega-3 Fatty Acids from Fish Oil.

     Healthy Prostate: Saw Palmetto extract supports optimal prostate health. Pumpkin seeds, Beta-sitosterols and Fish Oils supply natural fatty acids and plant sterols that supply valuable nutritional support for the prostate gland.

     Urinary Flow: Saw Palmetto extract also supports healthy urinary flow in men as they age. Traditionally, Pygeum and Graminex® have been used as prostate-specific nutrients.

     Antioxidant Activity: Lycopene, a natural tomato extract, delivers beneficial nourishment for the prostate. Prosta-Strong® also supplies quercetin, a flavonoid that exhibits antioxidant properties.

  • For Healthy Prostate & Urinary Flow
  • Saw Palmetto For Optimal Prostate Health
  • With Lycopene & Pumpkin Seed Extract
  • Easy-to-Swallow Liquid Soft-Gels 

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.