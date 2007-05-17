Irwin Naturals Prosta-Strong® is a comprehensive formula developed to support the prostate gland. This multi-nutrient blend includes a combination of herbs and nutrients to uniquely support prostate health. This advanced formula includes healthy levels of Omega-3 Fatty Acids from Fish Oil.

Healthy Prostate: Saw Palmetto extract supports optimal prostate health. Pumpkin seeds, Beta-sitosterols and Fish Oils supply natural fatty acids and plant sterols that supply valuable nutritional support for the prostate gland.

Urinary Flow: Saw Palmetto extract also supports healthy urinary flow in men as they age. Traditionally, Pygeum and Graminex® have been used as prostate-specific nutrients.

Antioxidant Activity: Lycopene, a natural tomato extract, delivers beneficial nourishment for the prostate. Prosta-Strong® also supplies quercetin, a flavonoid that exhibits antioxidant properties.

For Healthy Prostate & Urinary Flow

Saw Palmetto For Optimal Prostate Health

With Lycopene & Pumpkin Seed Extract

Easy-to-Swallow Liquid Soft-Gels

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.