Prosta-Strong is a comprehensive formula developed to support the prostate gland. This multi-nutrient blend includes a combination of herbs and nutrients to uniquely support prostate health.

Healthy Prostate: Saw Palmetto extract supports optimal prostate health. Pumpkin seeds, Beta-sitosterols and Fish Oils supply natural fatty acids and plant sterols that supply valuable nutritional support for the prostate gland.

Urinary Flow: Saw Palmetto extract also supports healthy urinary flow in men as they age. Traditionally, Pygeum and Graminex have been used as prostate-specific nutrients

Antioxidant Activity: Lycopene, a natural tomato extract, delivers beneficial nourishment for the prostate. Prosta-Strong also supplies quercetin, a flavonoid that exhibits antioxidant properties.

Prosta-Strong focuses on these 3 targeted areas and combines supportive nutrients for optimal prostate health. This advanced formula includes healthy levels of Omega-3 fatty acids from fish oil.

What makes us different:

Liquid Soft-Gels - The nutrients in these easy-to-swallow Liquid Soft-Gels are released fast. Other forms of delivery can contain binders and fillers that may cause stomach upset and offer no nutritional value. Advanced Liquid Soft-Gels provide an optimum delivery system.

Quality Assurance - Irwin Naturals is committed to providing the highest quality products for your health. We employ compliance testing to ensure purity and potency.

Patented BioPerine - BioPerine enhances the bioavailability, absorption and potency of many nutrients.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.