Irwin Naturals Prosta-Strong
Product Details
Prosta-Strong is a comprehensive formula developed to support the prostate gland. This multi-nutrient blend includes a combination of herbs and nutrients to uniquely support prostate health.
Healthy Prostate: Saw Palmetto extract supports optimal prostate health. Pumpkin seeds, Beta-sitosterols and Fish Oils supply natural fatty acids and plant sterols that supply valuable nutritional support for the prostate gland.
Urinary Flow: Saw Palmetto extract also supports healthy urinary flow in men as they age. Traditionally, Pygeum and Graminex have been used as prostate-specific nutrients
Antioxidant Activity: Lycopene, a natural tomato extract, delivers beneficial nourishment for the prostate. Prosta-Strong also supplies quercetin, a flavonoid that exhibits antioxidant properties.
Prosta-Strong focuses on these 3 targeted areas and combines supportive nutrients for optimal prostate health. This advanced formula includes healthy levels of Omega-3 fatty acids from fish oil.
What makes us different:
Liquid Soft-Gels - The nutrients in these easy-to-swallow Liquid Soft-Gels are released fast. Other forms of delivery can contain binders and fillers that may cause stomach upset and offer no nutritional value. Advanced Liquid Soft-Gels provide an optimum delivery system.
Quality Assurance - Irwin Naturals is committed to providing the highest quality products for your health. We employ compliance testing to ensure purity and potency.
Patented BioPerine - BioPerine enhances the bioavailability, absorption and potency of many nutrients.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Fish Oil , Saw Palmetto Extract , Gramine Flower Pollen ( Lolium Perenne ) Extract , Quercetin , Stinging Nettle Extract ( Leaf ) , Beta Sitolsterol , Pygeum Extract , Green Tea Extract ( Leaf ) , Pumpkin Seed Extract , Lyc-o-mato Tomato Extract ( Fruit ) , Bioperine Complex : Bioperine Black Pepper Extract , Ginger Extract , Gelatin , Purified Water , Soy Lecithin , Glycerin , Beeswax , Titanium Dioxide , Sodium Copper Chlorophyllin
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More