Irwin Naturals Pure Defense Mushroom-8 Immune Support Liquid Soft-Gels
60 ctUPC: 0071036359715
Product Details
This dynamic formula features some of Nature’s most prized immune-supporting ingredients that have been carefully sourced for maximized purity and potency. We’ve combined eight powerful mushroom varieties with traditional herbs and nutrients to deliver unparalleled immune-support designed for daily use.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.