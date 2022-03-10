Not all B12 Vitamins are created equal! When looking to supplement B12 into your daily diet, make sure that you are getting the best, most absorbable form of this essential vitamin. Many B12 products, as well as multivitamins, use synthetic Cyanocobalamin. This non-active form of B12 needs to be converted in the body to an active form, versus the readily active version Methylcobalamin. That is why we used this preferred form in our Quick-Release B-12 Extra, which delivers a full 3,000 mcg per serving.

Because B-Vitamins are water-soluble nutrients that are not readily stored in the body and can be easily eliminated, we utilize our Liquid Soft-Gel delivery along with our BioPerine Complex, to ensure that this essential vitamin is delivered fast into your system. This unique product also delivers a range of botanicals that are often found in energy-boosting formulas. In addition, we added Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT) Oil, which is rapidly absorbed into the bloodstream and immediately converted into energy at the cellular level.

This product can be taken daily for ongoing maintenance or as needed for a quick boost of cellular energy.

