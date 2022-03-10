Irwin Naturals Skin & Hair + Nails Supplement Liquid Soft-Gels 60 Count Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Irwin Naturals Skin & Hair + Nails Supplement Liquid Soft-Gels 60 Count Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Irwin Naturals Skin & Hair + Nails Supplement Liquid Soft-Gels 60 Count

60 ctUPC: 0071036356939
Purchase Options

Product Details

Healthy skin, hair and nails are important not only to appearance, but as an indication of internal health. Irwin Naturals Skin & Hair + Nails Supplement formula provides vitamins, minerals and botanicals to promote tissue strength, shine and texture.

  • Herbal Nutrients To Strengthen
  • Promotes Vibrant Shine, Texture & Strength
  • Nutrient Rich 
  • Connective Tissue Support - A Special Blend Of Vitamins And Minerals Provide The Ingredients Necessary To Protect And Repair Connective Tissue
  • Free Radical Protection - Protects The Cells From Free Radicals That Are Created By The Sun And Environmental Pollution

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2liquid soft gels
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Vitamin C200mg333.33%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Gelatin, Purified Water, Glycerin, Soy Lecithin, Beeswax, Titanium Dioxide, Maltodextrin, Caramel Color, Red Cabbage Powder

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More