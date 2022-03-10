Irwin Naturals Skin & Hair + Nails Supplement Liquid Soft-Gels 60 Count
Product Details
Healthy skin, hair and nails are important not only to appearance, but as an indication of internal health. Irwin Naturals Skin & Hair + Nails Supplement formula provides vitamins, minerals and botanicals to promote tissue strength, shine and texture.
- Herbal Nutrients To Strengthen
- Promotes Vibrant Shine, Texture & Strength
- Nutrient Rich
- Connective Tissue Support - A Special Blend Of Vitamins And Minerals Provide The Ingredients Necessary To Protect And Repair Connective Tissue
- Free Radical Protection - Protects The Cells From Free Radicals That Are Created By The Sun And Environmental Pollution
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Gelatin, Purified Water, Glycerin, Soy Lecithin, Beeswax, Titanium Dioxide, Maltodextrin, Caramel Color, Red Cabbage Powder
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More